× Brian Noonan Show 10/29/17: Mac & Cheese Fest and Daryl Davis on race

Brian gives a quick recap on his recent surgery and his producer Cody’s wedding, then welcomes guests to preview the 4th Annual Mac & Cheese Fest. Plus: Daryl Davis discusses race relations and gives a preview of the 2017 TEDxNaperville event.

To kick off the show, Brian gives an update on his health after returning from a successful gall bladder surgery. Brian and the crew then chat about the recent wedding of Cody Gough, Brian’s producer for the last 9 years, which Brian officiated (!) at Promontory Point in Hyde Park in an outdoor ceremony in 75 degree weather on Friday, October 20 (!). You’ll be able to hear a full wedding recap on the web-exclusive podcast next week!

Then, Brian welcomes Melinda Joseph and Ozzie Gromada Meza to the studio to discuss the 4th Annual Mac & Cheese Fest, which will take place Saturday, November 4, at the UIC Forum (725 W Roosevelt Road) in Chicago. He and the crew sample some delicious macaroni and cheese that might leave you drooling!

Brian then switches gears as he welcomes jazz musician and “unorthodox racial conversationalist” Daryl Davis to discuss his unique story and how he has built bridges across cultures in very unique ways. He was the first black author to travel the country interviewing KKK leaders and members, all detailed in his book, Klan-Destine Relationships, and was the subject of the documentary Accidental Courtesy. He will be one of more than a dozen performers speaking at TEDxNaperville on Friday, November 10.

Cody then chats about raising funds for Children’s Hospital of Illinois in the Extra Life event on Saturday, November 4. You can click here to participate and learn more about the event. Cody’s WGN Plus podcast, Game/Life Balance U.S., even has a team!

To wrap up the show, Karen Conti joins Brian in-studio to answer legal questions from listeners via call or text.

Editor’s note: Cody Gough, Brian’s producer, recently launched a new podcast called the Curiosity Podcast. Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher, or SoundCloud!