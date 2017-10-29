× A-List Interview: Matt Damon and Julianne Moore on “Suburbicon”, Weinstein Scandal

Dean sits down with the stars of the new crime film “Suburbicon”, directed by George Clooney and written by Joel and Ethan Coen.

Damon and Moore discuss what is was like working with longtime friend and collaborator George Clooney as a director and comment on the recent revelations regarding Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct.