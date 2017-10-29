Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Suburbicon" on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
A-List Interview: George Clooney on fatherhood and being in the director’s chair
Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Suburbicon" on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Dean catches up with Hollywood legend George Clooney to talk about his life as a father, working with Matt Damon and Julianne Moore on his latest directorial effort, “Suburbicon”, and the repercussions of the Weinstein scandal.