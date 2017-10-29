A-List Interview: George Clooney on fatherhood and being in the director’s chair

Posted 4:19 PM, October 29, 2017, by , Updated at 04:15PM, October 29, 2017

Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Suburbicon" on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Dean catches up with Hollywood legend George Clooney to talk about his life as a father, working with Matt Damon and Julianne Moore on his latest directorial effort, “Suburbicon”, and the repercussions of the Weinstein scandal.

 