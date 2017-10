× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/28/17: Marshall Allen, John Hupalo, Max Chafkin

Amy Guth is joined by ProPublica reporter Marshall Allen to discuss waste in our health care and how we pay for it. John Hupalo, CEO and founder of Invite Education, explains how to get the best return on the investment of your college education. Then Bloomberg’s Max Chafkin talks about Snapchat and why they’ve avoided the problems that Facebook and Twitter have had with “fake news.”