Roe Conn Full Show (10/27/17): Live from Hofbrauhaus Chicago in Rosemont!

Posted 12:42 PM, October 28, 2017, by , Updated at 04:24PM, October 27, 2017

(L-R) Kevin Powell, Dann Morr (Rivet bassist), Frank Canino (Rivet guitarist), Anna Davlantes, Rosie, Svengoolie, Roe Conn, Judy Pielach, Violeta Podrumedic, and Richard Roeper wrap the Allstate Home Town Voices Halloween Show at Hofbräuhaus Chicago. (JCarlin/WGN)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Friday, October 27th, 2017:
Live from the Hofbrauhaus Chicago in Rosemont! Tom Skilling previews the Halloween forecast, Mike Ditka joins the show to talk about the upcoming Bears vs Saints match up, the Top 5 @ 5 featuring Rich ‘Svengoolie’ Koz and live music from Rosie and The Rivets!

