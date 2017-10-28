× FREAKY Freak Out Friday: Holly Simon’s Holly Days, Music by Kip Patrick Russell & a Screaming Political Roundtable

Patti and the gang is back for a Freaky pre-Halloween Freak Out Friday. First, Holly Simon from the I am Who I am Foundation, alongside some entrepreneurial spirited teens, join Patti to talk about their upcoming craft festival event, Holly Days. Then, Susan Danenberger from the Danenberger Family Vineyards joins Patti for this week’s Wine & Wine Down segment to talk about the best Netflix and Wine combinations. Musician Kip Patrick Russell and band stop in to share some of their upbeat, cheery tunes to accompany this week’s not-so-happy Political Roundtable.