College sophomore Mike Kinsch shares dangerous urban exploring experiences, talks LondonHouse death

From exploring haunted hospitals, crawling over five feet of frozen water or standing on the roof of seventy story buildings, one teenager says it’s important to be hyperaware of surroundings.

Last week, the Chicago Tribune reported that an urban explorer fell to his death from the LondonHouse while taking pictures. Nineteen year old Mike Kinsch is also an urban explorer. He says it’s exciting and exhilarating breaking into abandoned buildings to “explore new places and learn about history.” Documenting most by camera, he joins Matt Bubala live in-studio to talk about why he does it.

To check out his photos, follow MikeMan902 on Instagram.