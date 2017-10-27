× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/27/17: Holiday Hiring, “Rust Belt Report”, & Bob Dylan

Andrea Hanis is in touch with the tech, startup and young professional community, so she provided Steve with her perspective on how millennials are a “crockpot of misunderstanding”. Tom Gimbel reminded that listeners that holiday hiring can have huge benefits, Stephen Eides gave mid-westerners an update from a new Manhattan Institute rust belt report, and Front Row Phyllis shared the details of the first event at the new Wintrust Arena and gave away tickets to the event – Bob Dylan and Mavis Staples.