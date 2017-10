× TV Show Patrol’s Curt Wagner: Stranger Things premieres tonight!

Bill and Wendy are joined by Curt Wagner of TVShowPatrol.com. They talk about Curt’s new hat, what to come on ‘Stranger Things’ season 2, Ryan Murphy’s new show ‘Pose’, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.