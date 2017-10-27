× The Opening Bell 10/27/17: Majority of Americans Prefer Costume Creativity

A busy earnings week and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kinsgview Asset Management) was in studio to break down the major market players over the past few days and reminding listeners that the market is entering the best time of the year. Evette Rios (Lifestyle Expert, Host of Lifetime’s “The Way Home“) then joined Steve to look at the spookiest holiday of the year and how majority of Americans (68%) plan on wearing unique, do-it-yourself costumes.