The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.27.17: JFK assassination files, bump stock ban, Bright Side of Life

The John F. Kennedy assassination files were released Thursday. Well, some were. Notre Dame Law School Professor Emeritus and Former House Assassinations Committee Chief Counsel Robert Blakey joins John to explain why some files were redacted by the government, though they he was part of the team to require that they be released in full. Then, Representative Chris Welch of Hillside, Illinois explains what might have gone wrong in writing the bill to ban bump stocks in our state. Finally, John asks you what’s making you smile today on Bright Side of Life.