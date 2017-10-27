× Steve Dale’s Other World | On the Road with Roz

Roz Varon is beloved in Chicago, which is something you can’t say about every traffic reporter. She’s always been up front and honest about her own life, including her own breast cancer diagnosis, which we talk about. Her goal now is to help others.

Roz, often with her daughter Sara, has traveled all over the place, and she details each journey in On the Road with Roz: Adventures in Travel and Life. Indeed, those adventures found them doing everything from riding on the back of a camel in the Middle East, to riding along the entirety of Route 66.

A sensational conversation with no backups or accidents.