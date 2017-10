× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.27.17: Does anyone know how to play Match Game?

Fridays are for Match Game and dog costumes. Check out the gallery HERE. Coach Q talks about his love for The Who. Coach Fitz and Hamp talk football. Amy Rutledge tries to sort out how John DaCosse can see her baby since he is the father of one of her twins. Cat De Orio chats about fried chicken and champagne and Dean Richards has another honey of a deal.