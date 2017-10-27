This Feb. 1, 2013 photo shows a "bump" stock next to a disassembled .22-caliber rifle at North Raleigh Guns in Raleigh, N.C. The accessory devices, which legally allow a semiautomatic rifle to fire like a real machine gun, are among nearly 160 weapons or accessories targeted by a proposed federal ban. (AP Photo/Allen Breed)
Representative Chris Welch on the bump stock ban failure: “If you didn’t like this wording, what wording do you like?”
Illinois lawmakers voted on the banning of bump stocks this week, and Representative Chris Welch joins John to discuss how a bill like this can be rewritten to pass. He also describes how votes on guns differ from one side of Illinois to the next.