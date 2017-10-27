Photos: Roe Conn’s Hometown Voices visit to Hofbräuhaus Chicago in Rosemont

Posted 3:52 PM, October 27, 2017, by , and , Updated at 03:50PM, October 27, 2017

The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes visited Hofbräuhaus Chicago in Rosemont on October 27, 2017 as part of the Allstate Hometown Voices Tour.

Photo Gallery

Inline