Paul Lisnek's – "Behind the Curtain": Meet Gubernatorial Candidate J.B. Pritzker, a magician and Dracula

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with another in his “Meet the Candidates for Governor” series. JB Pritzker gives his vision for the state economy and explains his socially progressive values and how they will impact state policy. Then, a turn to theatre highlights “The Magic Parlour,” in open run at the Palmer House. An evening of magic by wonderful magician Dennis Watkins (“Penn and Teller Fool Us”) is explored as a great evening for date night, tourists, or anyone. Finally, the stars of Dracula join Paul to discuss this scary, campy and fun take on the classic Bram Stoker novel playing at the Mercury Theater until Nov 5.