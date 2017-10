× Noted Pet Expert Steve Dale: Happy Howl-O-Ween!

Bill and Wendy talk with their pet loving pal, Steve Dale! Steve shares some tips to help lower your pets Halloween anxiety. They also discuss Wendy’s new addition to her family, pet costumes, frogs, and much more.

