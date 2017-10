× Moe’s Tavern Comes To Life In Lincoln Park

The rumors are true! A Moe’s Tavern pop-up bar inspired by ‘The Simpsons’ has taken over Replay’s arcade bar in the Lincoln Park neighborhood for a limited time through Halloween! Owner of Replay’s Mark Kwiatowski joined the show this morning to tell Bill and Wendy all about it.

