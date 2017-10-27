× Jerry Nunn: We’ve Got Mac and Cheese & What To Look For In November

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Jerry Nunn, of Nunnontherun.com, to talk about all the great things going on around Chicago in the month of November. They cover the Mac and Cheese Fest, the School of Rock the Musical, Escape to Margaritaville , Petterino’s cabaret night, and much more.

