It’s Thrifty Thursday! Ghost Stories, Hot Legal Topics, Chicago’s Top ‘Spy’ Bar and Dr. Lars Dingman Live in Studio | Full Show (Oct 26th)

Tonight on Pretty Late (Oct 26th) It’s Thrifty Thursday! Chicago Tribune cartoonist, Scott Stanis rides side car as we welcome on Scott Markus to delight our audience with some Ghost Stories. Then, we have the hottest legal topics with Rich Lenkov (Host of The Legal Face Off). Chicago’s Top ‘Spy’ Bar, SAFEHOUSE Chicago is having an exciting Halloween party happening this upcoming week so we bring on with Gabriel Ayala to tell us all about it. Finally, we have the world renown Itunes psychic, Dr. Lars Dingman join us live in studio! All this and more on Pretty Late!

