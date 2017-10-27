This Nov. 22, 1963, file photo shows an Associated Press "A" wire copy edited for the teletypesetter circuit, reporting on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas. President Donald Trump has blocked the release of hundreds of records on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, bending to CIA and FBI appeals, while the National Archives came out Thursday, Oct. 17, 2017 with a hefty cache of others. Some 2,800 other files on the assassination have now been made public, and they capture the frantic days following the Nov. 22, 1963 assassination. (AP Photos, File)
Former House Assassinations Committee Chief Counsel Robert Blakey: “The remarkable thing is that they’ve not released it”
This Nov. 22, 1963, file photo shows an Associated Press "A" wire copy edited for the teletypesetter circuit, reporting on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas. President Donald Trump has blocked the release of hundreds of records on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, bending to CIA and FBI appeals, while the National Archives came out Thursday, Oct. 17, 2017 with a hefty cache of others. Some 2,800 other files on the assassination have now been made public, and they capture the frantic days following the Nov. 22, 1963 assassination. (AP Photos, File)
Former House Assassinations Committee Chief Counsel Robert Blakey helped to mandate that the John F. Kennedy assassination files be released in their entirety within 50 years. He tells John why the CIA required that some files be redacted on its October 26th, 2017 deadline. Robert also addresses conspiracy theories surrounding the JFK assassination.