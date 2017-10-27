× Former House Assassinations Committee Chief Counsel Robert Blakey: “The remarkable thing is that they’ve not released it”

Former House Assassinations Committee Chief Counsel Robert Blakey helped to mandate that the John F. Kennedy assassination files be released in their entirety within 50 years. He tells John why the CIA required that some files be redacted on its October 26th, 2017 deadline. Robert also addresses conspiracy theories surrounding the JFK assassination.