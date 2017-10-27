× Dean Richards live holiday broadcast from Treetime November 12

Join the 3rd annual Dean Richard’s special holiday broadcast from 9am-1pm at Treetime Christmas Creations in Lake Barrington on Sunday, November 12.

You’ll hear Dean’s interviews with special guests and other surprises will be in store. We’ll also give you the chance to win a pair of tickets to Broadway in Chicago’s Beautiful – The Carole King Musical.

It’s time to get in the holiday spirit! Stroll through Treetime’s forest of the most lifelike artificial Christmas trees plus lights, garlands, wreaths and the most unique decorations, all at factory direct prices.

Treetime Christmas Creations is located at 22102 N. Pepper Road in Lake Barrington.

Event and promotions subject to change.