× Consumer Reporter Herb Weisbaum Answers Your Equifax Breach Questions

Herb Weisbaum is an Emmy award-winning reporter who covers the consumer beat for NBCnews.com.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he describes his experience at the Privacy Xchange Forum (focusing on the latest in personal cybersecurity), answers questions about the Equifax breach (including some new ramifications) and explores the psychological toll of having your identity stolen.

You can read all of Herb’s stories and sign-up for his newsletter at Consumerman.com. And be sure to like him on Facebook and follow him on Twitter.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)