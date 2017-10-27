× Comcast to announce major donation to fund technology labs at three Chicago Public Library branches

EVP and Chief Diversity Officer at Comcast, David Cohen, stopped by The Steve Cochran Show to announce a major donation to fund technology labs at three Chicago Public Libraries. The City of Chicago, the Chicago Public Library, the Chicago Housing Authority and area officials are joining Comcast to announce a major donation from the company to support the development of technology labs (“Experience Labs” Powered by Internet Essentials) at three Chicago Public Library branches. Comcast also will announce local enrollment figures for the company’s Internet Essentials program, which launched in 2011.