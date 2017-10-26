× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/26/17: Chicago Tiny Houses, iPhone 8 Flop, & Goodwill

Tiny Houses are a niche real estate trend, but it might be developing into a nationwide trend. Dennis Rodkin joined Steve to talk about the potential tiny house communities coming to Illinois and other real estate stories of the week. Ian Sherr discussed the lower than expected iPhone 8 sales (maybe bad news for the iPhone X), and Pat Boelter updated Steve on the latest from Goodwill and their involvement in communities across the country.