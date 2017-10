× Where’s the Beef, Yabba Dabba Doo and Other Classic Catchphrases

This story about LeVar Burton being able to say his Reading Rainbow catchphrase after a legal fight leads Nick Digilio and listeners to share classic catchphrases from TV, film and advertising.

