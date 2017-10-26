× The Opening Bell 10/26/17: A Study on The Economic Impact of The Arts

The eyes of the globe have been on Spain recently as Barcelona continues to fight for their Independence. Don Lloyd (SVP & Manager of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange, Rate Swaps and Commodity Derivatives) join Steve for their weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation to discuss how businesses in Spain might not be in favor of the separation. Judy Moore Green (Chairman of The Chicago Loop Alliance) then joined Steve to look at the arts in the loop and how the Chicago Loop Alliance is commissioning the first ever economic study of their impact of Chicago’s growth.