The Mincing Rascals 10.26.17: Senators Flake and Corker, the Trump tax plan, Governor Rauner and Speaker Madigan, #MeToo

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio and Scott Stantis and Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune. They begin by discussing Senator Jeff Flake’s speech during a lunch with Republican lawmakers Tuesday, and Senator Bob Corker’s remarks towards the president. Then, the Rascals try to understand how President Trump will execute the new tax plan. They play with the meaning behind Governor Rauner’s reelection campaign ad, in which surrounding states’ governors thank House Speaker Mike Madigan for their own states’ various successes. Finally, the Rascals scrutinize Canadian TV Producer Nicole Stamp’s CNN article on “What decent men can do to in response to #MeToo.”

Steve recommends “Better Things,” a feminist show on FX.

Scott recommends a look at Allen Stern’s theory on our lack of communication with extraterrestrial beings.

Eric recommends @Limericking on Twitter.

John recommends that you check out his upcoming Thomas Jefferson and Meriwether Lewis shows at Elgin Community College’s Blizzard Theatre.