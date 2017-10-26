× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.26.17: The new tax plan, NM Fishbowl, JFK assassination files

John checks back in with Jill Schrage, the mother of the young cancer patient whose signed Anthony Rizzo photo was stolen from her hospital room. She shares good news received since our last check-in with her on Tuesday. Then, Washington Post Economics Correspondent Heather Long clears up what’s going on with President Trump’s new tax plan, and his promise not to negatively affect the 401(k). NM Fishbowl – Watchdogging the Lobos Editor and Muckraker Daniel Libit joins the show to explain why he decided to start writing strictly about ethics in the athletic department of the University of New Mexico. Finally, with today being the day that the JFK assassination files are scheduled for release, John asks you if you remember any other conspiracy theories. You remind us of that which involves the moon landing, and FDR’s alleged knowledge of Pearl Harbor before the fact.