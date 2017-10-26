× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 10-26-17

We have yet another incredibly eclectic show for you! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin chats with Feldco CEO Doug Cook about entrepreneurship and growing an already established company, poet, screenwriter, educator, performer and creator of the hit web series, “Brown Girls,” Fatimah Asghar tells us about her great career and being named one of the Poetry Foundation’s 2017 Lilly Fellows, the hilarious comedian Hari Kondablu returns to the show to talk about his upcoming documentary, “The Problem with Apu” and his shows this weekend at The Hideout, director Daryl Brooks and artistic director Tom Arvetis preview Adventure Stage Chicago’s production of “Akeelah and the Bee” and we end the show learning about the legacy of Muscle Shoals from the wonderful Chicago artist and musician Jon Langford!

