Former US President George H. W. Bush points to his wife Barbara Bush during an event in the East Room of the White House July 15, 2013 in Washington, DC. Obama hosted former US President George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush to honor the 5000th Daily Point of Light Award which is a program started in response to Bush's call for volunteerism. AFP PHOTO/Brendan SMIALOWSKI (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
The Carry Out 10-26-17: “There’s nothing that puts a human being at ease than another human being smacking their rear end”
The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the Illinois House rejecting the “bump stock” ban, President Trump declaring the opioid crisis a public health emergency, former President George H.W. Bush apologizing for groping women, the Bulls taking on the Atlanta Hawks, the Cubs making more coaching changes, the Astros tying up the World Series and a new study saying manybaby food products test positive for arsenic.
