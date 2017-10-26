× The Carry Out 10-26-17: “There’s nothing that puts a human being at ease than another human being smacking their rear end”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the Illinois House rejecting the “bump stock” ban, President Trump declaring the opioid crisis a public health emergency, former President George H.W. Bush apologizing for groping women, the Bulls taking on the Atlanta Hawks, the Cubs making more coaching changes, the Astros tying up the World Series and a new study saying many baby food products test positive for arsenic.

