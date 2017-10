× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.25.17: Lived a lot of life

Our political roundtable was back in full effect today with Chuck Todd, Eric Adelstein, Pat Brady and Rick Pearson. Dean Richards talks Kardashian pregnancies. Chicago Blackhawk, Lance Bouma, talks about being new to the windy city. Girls 4 Science founder Jackie Lomax stopped by the studio to talk about some awesome gals. Willie Geist discusses his fantastic interview with Mandy Moore, which airs Sunday.