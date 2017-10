× No Coast Cinema Ep. 19 | Tarantino, Snowmen and the October Horror Challenge Update

This week on No Coast, Tom and Connor discuss Quentin Tarantino’s admission that he knew about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct and never acted on the allegations. How does this change our view of Tarantino as a director and as a person?

They also take a whack at the new thriller “The Snowman” and the 10-15% of the missing script.

Finally they cap it off with an update on their 31 Days of Horror Challenge.