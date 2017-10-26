× Mary Lane, The High Chapparal and the rich history Chicago’s neighborhood blues clubs

Dave Hoekstra takes a look at the legacy of the blues circuits on Chicago’s South and West sides with Chicago blues staple, vocalist Mary Lane, Don Simmons of Taste Nightclub, Clarence Ludd of the legendary High Chapparal (and former Harlem Globetrotter), and Garland Floyd of the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame. They take a look at the rich history and decline of neighborhood hot spots, Simmons’ goal of revitalizing nightlife in the South Side, Lane’s career singing along side Howlin’ Wolf, Junior Wells, and more.

Check out GoFundMe for more on Mary Lane’s effort to release her new album.