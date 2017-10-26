× Local treasure Jon Langford explores the rich musical legacy of Muscle Shoals

Tremendous local artists Jon Langford and John Szymanski return to The Download to tell us about the making of their latest record, “Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls.” John and John talk about recording the record in Muscle Shoals, what makes Muscle Shoals special, what they knew about Muscle Shoals before starting this record, why they decided to take on this project, the research that went into recording the album, the sound that permeates Muscle Shoals, the process of recording the songs for the record and the importance of challenging yourself with each subsequent project. John and John also perform, “I Thought He Was Dead,” from “John Langford’s Four Lost Souls.”

