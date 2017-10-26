× It’s Wellness Wednesday! National Mental Health Prevention Month, Dr. Sandy Goldberg, and ‘American Radical: Inside the World of an Undercover Muslim FBI Agent’ | Full Show (Oct 25th)

Tonight on Pretty Late, It’s Wellness Wednesday! (Oct 25th) We welcome on Dr. Bal Nandra who is the Chief Medical Officer of Chicago IV Solution to discuss how to battle Mental Health and depression through a new helpful treatment. Following Dr. Nanda, its a double dose of doctors as we bring on Dr. Sandy Goldberg who joins Patti to discuss the importance of a regular breast cancer screening for both men and women. Then, we bring you a very special interview with the author of, American Radical: Inside the World of an Undercover Muslim FBI Agent, Tamer Elnoury, who shares his incredible story of FBI infiltration to bring peace to a radical landscape.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

