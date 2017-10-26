× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 125: Week 8 Bears, NFL Preview

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns take one last look at the Bears’ win over Carolina before turning the page and previewing the game in New Orleans Sunday afternoon against the Saints. They talk about what the offense needs to do to keep up with the Drew Brees led attack and whether the Bears’ defense can continue its streak of dominance. They guys play some audio from offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, listen to voicemails left by listeners (call the show at 312-222-5050) and pick NFL and college football games against the spread. Listen below!

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on iTunes!