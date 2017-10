× Dean Richards Makes His Return

Bill and Wendy are joined by their pal, Dean Richards! They talk about his recent trip to Greece, sexual harassment in Hollywood, and more. Dean also shares his reviews for ‘Suburbicon’’, and ‘Thank You For Your Service’.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.