Comedian Judy Gold is Performing at Zaines THIS WEEKEND!

Comedian, producer, writer, actress and host of the Kill Me Now podcast, Judy Gold joins Bill and Wendy to talk about her upcoming performances at Zanies in Rosemont. Judy also discusses how she got her inspiration for comedy, the importance of balancing her life as a performer, and much more. She will be in town from Oct 26-Oct 28. To purchase tickets to see Judy, go to www.zaines.com.

