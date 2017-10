× Comedian Hari Kondabolu has a problem with Apu

The hilarious comedian Hari Kondabolu joins Justin to talk about his career, when he knows he has enough strong material to go out on tour, how everything he does is built towards his stand-up act, his upcoming truTV documentary “The Problem with Apu” and his shows this weekend at The Hideout.

