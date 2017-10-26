× Comedian Denis Leary: “I Just Got To Remind You What Reality Is”

Comedian, actor and author Denis Leary joined Bill and Wendy over the phone to talk about his new book, “Why We Don’t Suck”. They talked about his “unique” view on the president, what drew him to write this book, and his upcoming Q&A event in Naperville.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.