City to write more parking tickets on weekends because it needs the money

CITY HALL — Shoppers hoping to test their luck by parking on Saturday or Sunday without feeding the meter would face longer odds of getting away scot-free under a proposal included in the city’s 2018 budget.

Aiming to generate an additional $4 million in revenue, city officials are poised to expand enforcement efforts in more commercial areas of the city, where business owners want to see parking spots open up frequently to attract more shoppers, officials said.

A test of the program — which offered ticket writers an opportunity to work overtime in conjunction with employees from two city contractors that generated $2.6 million this year — will be expanded to more areas of the city, Comptroller Erin Keane told aldermen on the first day of hearings that will shape the city’s nearly $10 billion spending plan.