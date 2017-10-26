× Chicago artist you should know: Fatimah Asghar

Fatimah Asghar, writer, performer, educator and creator and screenwriter of the hit web series, “Brown Girls,” joins Justin to talk about her work, what drew her into the poetry scene, where the Chicago poetry scene is in 2017, the national recognition that the Chicago poetry scene is receiving, the role language plays in her work, the power of the written word, the way language and identity relate to each other, how “Brown Girls” came about, what it’s like having a project like “Brown Girls” take off, what it means that the show was picked up by HBO, the unique nature of the Chicago art community and being named one of the Poetry Foundation’s 2017 Lilly Fellows.

