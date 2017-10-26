× Author of The Sweet Spot Bill Yosses: “If your going to have dessert, make it a good one”

Former White House Executive Pastry Chef, Bill Yosses joined Bill and Wendy over the phone to talk about his new book, ‘The Sweet Spot: Dialing Back Sugar and Amping Up Flavor’. Bill was the White House Executive Pastry Chef from 2007 to 2014, where he was closely involved with First Lady Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move campaign.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.