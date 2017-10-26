× Associated Bank Thought Leader: Don Lloyd

The Catalonia region of Spain has been in the news a lot recently, shedding some light on the difficult task of succeeding. The majority of the area might want to leave the country, but what do businesses think? For this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation, Steve and Don Lloyd (SVP & Manager of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange, Rate Swaps and Commodity Derivatives) discussed this global situation along with the where the dollar stands in finance and how the line up of potential replacement for Janet Yellen as the new chair of the Federal Reserve.