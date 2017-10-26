Associated Bank Market Outlook: 10/26/17
On October 26th, 2017 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:
- The US Department of Labor reports the number of people who filed for unemployment benefits last week
- The National Association of Realtors releases the September report on pending home sales
- Freddie Mac reports on weekly mortgage rates
- American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Comcast, Ford, Union Pacific, United Parcel Service, Twitter, Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon all report earnings today