Associated Bank Market Outlook: 10/26/17

Posted 6:26 AM, October 26, 2017, by , Updated at 06:25AM, October 26, 2017

On October 26th, 2017 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:

  • The US Department of Labor reports the number of people who filed for unemployment benefits last week
  • The National Association of Realtors releases the September report on pending home sales
  • Freddie Mac reports on weekly mortgage rates
  • American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Comcast, Ford, Union Pacific, United Parcel Service, Twitter, Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon all report earnings today

 