× Adventure Stage Chicago artistic director Tom Arvetis: “Ultimately we want to get young people not taking the world for granted or just accepting it as it is”

Director Daryl Brooks and Producing Artistic Director Tom Arvetis join Justin to discuss Adventure Stage Chicago‘s production of “Akeelah and the Bee.” Daryl and Tom talk about why they decided to produce “Akeelah and the Bee,” why this season of Adventure Stage Chicago is tackling the theme of literacy, the challenge of putting a beloved film on stage, the excitement of working with kids and what they learned about the competitive nature of spelling bees.

