A monument shows Martin Luther on May 20, 2017 in Wittenberg, Germany. In 1517 Martin Luther nailed his 95 theses to a church door in Wittenberg, sparking the Reformation movement that led to the creation of Protestant denominations all over the world as well as history's most significant challenge to the hegemony of the Catholic Church in the Christian faith. (Photo by Axel Schmidt/Getty Images)
500th anniversary of the Reformation
WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow looks at the 500th anniversary of the Reformation.