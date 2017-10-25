× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/25/17: 401K Contribution Limits, Rite Aid Scales Back, & Sexy Halloween Costumes

Terry Savage constantly walks the line between politics and finance, and today it was one bold line. Steve and Terry broke down the financial news coming from Washington DC and her latest column. Frank Sennett shared the details behind the news of Chicago based Walgreens closing 600 Rite Aid stores nation wide and Dr. Kristen Myers looked at what’s behind the sexualization of Halloween over time and how it is looked at negatively today.