× We Get Spiritual with Listeners and MOMtober is in full swing! | Full Show (Oct 24th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Oct 24th) We welcome Jenn Weigel (Host of the WGN Plus podcast, “I’m Spiritual Dammit”) along with medium, Michael Bodine who have a terrific event happening at the Wilmette Theatre! For Tickets and more information visit: https://www.wilmettetheatre.com/conversations-with-weigel — Then, it’s MOMtober! Paul Lencioni (Blue Goose) and Jill Card (Jeans and a Cute Top Shop) join us live in studio to discuss an exciting event happening at Club Arcada this weekend! For more information visit: https://clubarcada.com/events/momtober-gala/

Listen to the full podcast right here:

