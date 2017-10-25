We Get Spiritual with Listeners and MOMtober is in full swing! | Full Show (Oct 24th)

Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez!

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Oct 24th) We welcome Jenn Weigel (Host of the WGN Plus podcast, “I’m Spiritual Dammit”) along with medium, Michael Bodine who have a terrific event happening at the Wilmette Theatre!  For Tickets and more information visit: https://www.wilmettetheatre.com/conversations-with-weigel — Then, it’s MOMtober!  Paul Lencioni (Blue Goose) and Jill Card (Jeans and a Cute Top Shop) join us live in studio to discuss an exciting event happening at Club Arcada this weekend! For more information visit: https://clubarcada.com/events/momtober-gala/

